TE Subcom's eLMS targets submarine cable line monitoring and management

TE SubCom, a TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) company, now offers an upgraded submarine cable line monitoring system called, appropriately enough, the enhanced line monitoring system (eLMS). The customizable monitoring system is designed to provide continuous tracking of fault conditions and undersea cable performance and enable submarine network operators to detect changes in cable performance without having to interpret raw data.

The all-optical line monitoring system requires no active undersea components. TE SubCom says it plans to incorporate eLMS in all of its Open Cable systems and will be launched along with a fully contracted submarine cable system in the fourth quarter of this year.

TE SubCom asserts the eLMS offers the following features that differentiate it from more traditional alternatives:

Enhanced resolution that enables detection of smaller span loss and pump power changes

Graphical user interface for visual representation of wet plant parameters over time and versus repeater location

Alarm generation based on changes in loss, pump, and amplifier parameters, with configurable thresholds

TE SubCom says that the line monitoring equipment (LME) signal interpretation capability within eLMS should obviate the need for cable operators to manually sift through high loss loopback data. Instead, the LME uses enhanced Automatic Signature Analysis (eASA) to detect changes in round-trip span loss and repeater output powers, even from multiple terminal locations.

