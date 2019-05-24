TE Subcom's eLMS targets submarine cable line monitoring and management

TE SubCom, a TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) company, now offers an upgraded submarine cable line monitoring system called, appropriately enough, the enhanced line monitoring system (eLMS). The customizable monitoring system is designed to provide continuous tracking of fault conditions and undersea cable performance and enable submarine network operators to detect changes in cable performance without having to interpret raw data.

May 12th, 2017

TE SubCom, a TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) company, now offers an upgraded submarine cable line monitoring system called, appropriately enough, the enhanced line monitoring system (eLMS). The customizable monitoring system is designed to provide continuous tracking of fault conditions and undersea cable performance and enable submarine network operators to detect changes in cable performance without having to interpret raw data.

The all-optical line monitoring system requires no active undersea components. TE SubCom says it plans to incorporate eLMS in all of its Open Cable systems and will be launched along with a fully contracted submarine cable system in the fourth quarter of this year.

TE SubCom asserts the eLMS offers the following features that differentiate it from more traditional alternatives:

  • Enhanced resolution that enables detection of smaller span loss and pump power changes
  • Graphical user interface for visual representation of wet plant parameters over time and versus repeater location
  • Alarm generation based on changes in loss, pump, and amplifier parameters, with configurable thresholds

TE SubCom says that the line monitoring equipment (LME) signal interpretation capability within eLMS should obviate the need for cable operators to manually sift through high loss loopback data. Instead, the LME uses enhanced Automatic Signature Analysis (eASA) to detect changes in round-trip span loss and repeater output powers, even from multiple terminal locations.

For related articles, visit the Network Design Topic Center.

For more information on high-speed transmission systems and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in High-Speed Networks
I Stock 000016299600 Medium
High-Speed Networks
Stealth Communications to add to New York City network
May 15th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 05 Lwfriday5051019button
Transmission
Friday 5 video for 05.10.19
Stephen Hardy
May 10th, 2019
Lw I Stock 000012168411 Medium
High-Speed Networks
Amphenol Telect, All Systems Broadband merge as Amphenol Network Solutions
Stephen Hardy
May 9th, 2019
Lw Conclusion Of The Contract 3100578 1920
High-Speed Networks
Digital Colony, EQT to buy fiber-optic network services supplier Zayo
Stephen Hardy
May 8th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 05 Lwciscofeatfig2050819
Transmission
Accelerating the 400 Gigabit Ethernet Rollout with QSFP-DD
Lane Wigley
May 8th, 2019
Lw I Stock 000053088614 Large
Network Automation
Infinera to supply software tools to Verizon
Stephen Hardy
May 7th, 2019
Lw I Stock 000020399429 Small
Packet Transport
Bluebird Network offers cloud provider access via Megaport
Stephen Hardy
May 7th, 2019
Lw I Stock 000024952391 Large
High-Speed Networks
Fastweb, Infinera trial 500G single-wavelength coherent transmission
Stephen Hardy
May 7th, 2019
Lw I Stock 000030730108 Large
High-Speed Networks
Marine route survey ready to begin for EllaLink submarine cable
Stephen Hardy
May 6th, 2019
Lw I Stock 000009140537 Small
High-Speed Networks
FirstLight installs new fiber-optic networks in Maine
Stephen Hardy
May 6th, 2019