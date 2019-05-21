Ambra Solutions taps WFN Strategies for Hudson Bay submarine cable study

WFN Strategies, which provides submarine network design and implementation services, says it will conduct a study of a proposed submarine cable that would run along part of Canada's Hudson Bay. The undersea cable link, which would run between Canada's Nunavut region and Manitoba, is under consideration by Canadian telecom engineering firm Ambra Solutions for its customer, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.

May 8th, 2017
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2017 05 Lwwfn050817

WFN says it will implement its executive Desktop Study (eDTS), an abbreviated analysis that leverages readily available data sources along the route to create a preliminary route and associated charting.

"WFN Strategies is honored to be supporting Ambra and end-customer, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., in what could become the first submarine cable implementation in Hudson Bay," said Managing Director Wayne Nielsen. "We are thrilled to be using once again our Arctic system expertise, which we have been developing over several years, as well as supporting our first mining company end user."

The company says it will provide Ambra a system design and component budgetary estimate as part of its work. Ambra and Agnico Eagle Mines can use this information for system feasibility considerations.

