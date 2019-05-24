Crosslake Fibre plans submarine cable across Lake Ontario

Budding Canadian dark fiber supplier Crosslake Fibre Inc. has announced its first infrastructure project, which will see the company establish a submarine cable system that will link Toronto and Buffalo, NY, across Lake Ontario. Crosslake expects the high-fiber-count undersea cable will provide diversity from other routes between the two cities as well as lower latency.

May 9th, 2017

The submarine cable network will land just northwest of Lockport, NY, on the U.S. side and very near to Toronto's downtown core on the Canadian side. The subsea fiber-optic network should be ready for service by September 2018. Crosslake will own and operate the system as an independent operator. The company expects to use the submarine network to offer dark fiber and managed services to enterprise and carrier customers, as well as ultra low latency services to financial networks.

"We are excited to announce this project publicly as it's a very unique build," said Mike Cunningham, Crosslake Fibre's CEO. "The cable system will help fuel the massive and growing demands for wholesale bandwidth and cloud connectivity in the Greater Toronto Area and the Buffalo Niagara Region.

"Over the last seven months, we have made tremendous progress on the key aspects of the project, including permitting, sales, and financing," Cunningham added. "Our approach of partnering with industry-leading firms has positioned Crosslake to execute this project as planned."

Partners listed on Crosslake's website include Pioneer Consulting, Construction CAD Solutions, United Cable Co., and FTTH Solutions Advisors. As this last company implies, Crosslake Fibre also has aspirations to develop broadband network infrastructure.

