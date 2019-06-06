BIH uses Coriant Groove G30 in Chinese metro networks

Coriant says it has supplied its Groove G30 Network Disaggregation Platform (NDP) to internet data center and cloud computing services provider Beijing Internet Harbor Technology Co., Ltd. (BIH). BIH will use the optical transport systems to boost fiber-optic network capacity and service provision in metro networks across China.

BIH will use the Groove G30's 200-Gbps coherent line side optics to serve the needs of large and small enterprises, internet and Web 2.0 providers, and government agencies in such major metropolitan areas as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen. In a muxponder configuration, the 1RU Groove G30 supports BIH's delivery of 10G, 40G, and 100G interconnect services via coherent 200G DWDM transport, Coriant says. The system also integrates with BIH's existing metro transport infrastructure, a mesh-based ROADM network built upon the Coriant 7100 Nano Packet Optical Transport Platform. Coriant's Transport Network Management System (TNMS) provides provisioning capabilities across both platform sets.

Coriant also provided planning, design, installation, and maintenance services via its technical support team in China.

"Digital technologies and cloud computing are rapidly transforming the enterprise communications landscape across China and driving the need for more scalable, flexible, and efficient data center interconnect services," said Ren Zhiyuan, CEO of BIH. "From best-in-class metro transport solutions to a world-class service and support team, Coriant has proven the ideal technology partner as we have expanded our footprint and scaled our metro infrastructure. With the addition of the Coriant Groove G30 solution, we are positioned to take our data center interconnect services to an entirely new level."

