Lite Access Technologies to build municipal fiber-optic network in New Westminster, BC

Network infrastructure specialist Lite Access Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: LTE) (PINK SHEETS: LTCCF) says it will supply and install a fiber-optic network for the City of New Westminster, BC, via a contract worth CAN$459,000. Lite Access will use its proprietary micro-trench and air-blown fiber technologies in the project, which will focus on providing and installing microduct and fiber-optic cable for backbone connectivity.

Feb 13th, 2017

The work in New Westminster is the latest in a series of municipal deployments Lite Access has performed in Western Canada. These projects include QNet in Coquitlam, BC, the Township of Langley, BC, Delta, BC, communities throughout the East and West Kootenays, Banff, and Waterton, Alberta. The company says it has performed successful fiber-optic network deployments across North America and in South America, as well as other parts of the world.

"We are very pleased to continue working with the City of New Westminster and assist with their ongoing fiber-optic network expansion plans," said Mike Plotnikoff, CEO of Lite Access. "Our repeated ability to win contracts clearly demonstrates that the region is embracing our solutions. We're gaining momentum on the acquisition of firm contracts both domestically and abroad and expect to build on the success of this contract award."

