Colt deploys Ciena 6500 platforms in pan-regional fiber network

European-based fiber-optic network service provider Colt Technology Services will use Ciena's (NYSE: CIEN) 6500 packet-optical transport system to improve the enterprise services delivery and data center interconnect capabilities of its regional networks. In particular, Colt expects the platforms to accommodate growth in such European markets as London, Frankfurt, Paris, and Amsterdam as well as improve intercontinental connections into such Asian markets as Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

Feb 21st, 2017

Colt's fiber-optic network footprint extends across Europe, Asia, and North America. It supports the cloud-integrated Colt IQ Network, which connects more than 700 data centers worldwide and more 24,500 on-net buildings. Its customers include enterprises and wholesale businesses who seek data connectivity, voice, and secure network services.

Colt's new packet-optical transport systems will enable the delivery services up to 100 Gbps via a mix of 100G and 200G wavelengths. They systems will support delivery of higher bit-rate services such as 200G and 400G as well as Flexible Ethernet (FlexE) in the future. Colt announced plans to upgrade its 100G capabilities this past November (see "Colt moves to 100-Gbps services on fiber-optic network").

"As the applications and infrastructure that power businesses increasingly move into the cloud and the data center, the demand for reliable, scalable, and high-quality, business-grade connectivity continues to grow. By partnering with leading technology firms like Ciena, we are signaling our commitment to providing the intelligent, high-bandwidth networks enterprises require," explains Rajiv Datta, CTO, Colt Technology Services. "Our new network will hugely benefit customers across Europe and Asia. We're excited to be working with Ciena to help deliver this next-generation digital infrastructure."

