Senko Advanced Components MPO Plus Mini Connector
Addressing network migration from 10 Gbps to 40 and 100 Gbps systems, Senko offers the MPO Plus Mini connector into the market, featuring easy field-based polarity and gender change, without opening the housing. The fiber-optic connector measures 37 mm from end to end and is available with a pull-tab.
Mar 3rd, 2017
Senko's MPO Plus Mini Connector allows end users to freely change Polarity or Gender in the field, which gives great flexibility in network configuration.
Judge's comment: "This is a simple modification which has great utility for technicians and sparing for in-field maintenance. The compact size is also attractive."
