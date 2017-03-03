PacketLight Networks PL-2000AD Advanced 200G ADM in 1RU

The PL-2000AD is designed to meet the market demands for low power consumption, rack space savings, fast deployment, and reduction of the overall solution capex and opex for enterprise, metro, and long-haul networks.

Mar 3rd, 2017
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2017 03 Packetlight Pl2000ad
The PL-2000AD is designed to meet the market demands for low power consumption, rack space savings, fast deployment, and reduction of the overall solution capex and opex for enterprise, metro, and long-haul networks. It offers the most advanced optical transport technologies, combining the latest pluggable optical transceivers, innovative digital signaling processing, optical encryption (Layer1) for both service and uplink, and OTN cross connect capabilities.

Furthermore, PL-2000AD offers high transport capacity of up to 200G in a modular and cost-effective way for rolling out multiple services.

Judge's comment: "This product includes a flexible range of muxponder options in a 1RU box. Its simplicity is likely to be attractive for smaller scale data center applications."

