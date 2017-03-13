ECI offers 200-Gbps Layer 1 optical encryption

Optical transport systems vendor ECI has launched an optical encryption as a service capability that can support per-service encryption up to 100 Gbps with line rates up to 200 Gbps. The offering does not sacrifice interoperability, scalability, or flexibility, the company asserts.

Mar 13th, 2017

Optical transport systems vendor ECI has launched an optical encryption as a service capability that can support per-service encryption up to 100 Gbps with line rates up to 200 Gbps. The offering does not sacrifice interoperability, scalability, or flexibility, the company asserts.

ECI says its encryption approach certified FIPS 140-2 Security Level 2. The Layer 1 encryption can run as alien lambda over other fiber-optic networks as well to enable encryption as a service for financial institutions, government agencies, healthcare organizations, enterprises, and others.

"In today's world, information security is a critical business imperative for any institution," said Jimmy Mizrahi, executive vice president, global portfolio at ECI. "Communications traffic can be intercepted at any point in the network, via fiber taps for example, thus necessitating encryption to guarantee the integrity of the data being transmitted. As such, optical-layer encryption has become key to a sound security strategy. For financial and government institutions, where livelihoods depend on the transfer of extremely sensitive information, this is even more important."

For related articles, visit the Network Design Topic Center.

For more information on high-speed transmission systems and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in Packet Transport
I Stock 000004784513 Medium
Packet Transport
BT taps Juniper Networks for Network Cloud initiative
Stephen Hardy
Jun 4th, 2019
Wallet 2668502 1920
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ekinops entering OTN field via Padtec technology acquisition
Stephen Hardy
May 31st, 2019
Network 3524352 1920
Packet Transport
MEF makes final draft of SD-WAN service standard available
Stephen Hardy
May 28th, 2019
I Stock 000002288057 Small
Data Center
Eurofiber adds DWDM PoP to maincubes AMS01 Data Center
Stephen Hardy
May 28th, 2019
I Stock 000036128984 Large
Data Center Interconnectivity
FORETHOUGHT.net deploys Ekinops FlexRate for data center interconnect
Stephen Hardy
May 28th, 2019
I Stock 000019523840 Small
Data Center Interconnectivity
First Colo deploys Smartoptics’ DCP-M open line system
Stephen Hardy
May 28th, 2019
I Stock 000019573460 Medium
Packet Transport
Tata Communications leverages Cisco for SD-WAN services offering
Stephen Hardy
May 21st, 2019
I Stock 000002328995 Medium
Data Center
Wave Business reaches H5 Data Centers’ Seattle facility
Stephen Hardy
May 21st, 2019
I Stock 000043737648 Large
Data Center
Arista targets 400G cloud networks
Stephen Hardy
May 15th, 2019
Lw Conclusion Of The Contract 3100578 1920
High-Speed Networks
Digital Colony, EQT to buy fiber-optic network services supplier Zayo
Stephen Hardy
May 8th, 2019