ECI offers 200-Gbps Layer 1 optical encryption

Optical transport systems vendor ECI has launched an optical encryption as a service capability that can support per-service encryption up to 100 Gbps with line rates up to 200 Gbps. The offering does not sacrifice interoperability, scalability, or flexibility, the company asserts.

ECI says its encryption approach certified FIPS 140-2 Security Level 2. The Layer 1 encryption can run as alien lambda over other fiber-optic networks as well to enable encryption as a service for financial institutions, government agencies, healthcare organizations, enterprises, and others.

"In today's world, information security is a critical business imperative for any institution," said Jimmy Mizrahi, executive vice president, global portfolio at ECI. "Communications traffic can be intercepted at any point in the network, via fiber taps for example, thus necessitating encryption to guarantee the integrity of the data being transmitted. As such, optical-layer encryption has become key to a sound security strategy. For financial and government institutions, where livelihoods depend on the transfer of extremely sensitive information, this is even more important."

For related articles, visit the Network Design Topic Center.

For more information on high-speed transmission systems and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.