Telia Carrier, Coriant, Facebook trial Voyager white box platform between Stockholm and Hamburg

Telia Carrier announced that the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) and Facebook completed a successful trial of 100- and 200-Gbps optical transmission using the TIP's Voyager white box transponder/switch on Telia Carrier's 1,089-km Stockholm to Hamburg route. The demonstration, completed early this month, leveraged technology developed by Coriant. The exercise showed that 16QAM signaling works effectively over long distances, as well as the utility and low power/low cost operation of the decoupled DWDM transponder systems TIP envisions.

The Voyager is the first white box optical transport platform from TIP (see "Telecom Infra Project intros Voyager white box open packet DWDM transponder"). The project aims to apply open, disaggregated concepts developed within the Open Computer Project to outside plant networks. Several optical system houses have participated in the venture. Coriant said it would support the Voyager within its LightIP networking software environment (see "TIP optical transport members vary in Voyager white box transponder support").

"Working with TIP, we're working on open, disaggregated and scalable ways to deploy network capacity efficiently within diverse and changing environments," says Hans-Juergen Schmidtke, co-chair of the TIP Open Optical Packet Transport Project Group and directory of engineering at Facebook. "Telia Carrier helped us move closer to our goal by testing Voyager transponder on their network."

Coriant's J.C. Fehmy, vice president of product management and business development, says the company is committed to open networks and the TIP project plays a critical role in driving industry progress. "The emergence of packet switching/routing white boxes like Voyager opens up the potential for more open, more programmable, and more cost-disruptive network architectures," says Fehmy.

