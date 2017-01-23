RETN upgrades regional fiber network with Infinera Cloud Xpress

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) says it has supplied its Cloud Xpress platform to RETN, a European-based fiber-optic network services provider. RETN will use the packet transport systems in its Western European fiber network that connects Frankfurt, Munich, and Vienna.

RETN's fiber backbone network extends more than 32,000 km to connect 29 countries across Europe, Asia, and North America. The network runs on Infinera's Intelligent Transport Networks platforms, including the DTN-X (see "RETN upgrades pan-European fiber-optic network with Infinera DTN-X" and, earlier, "Infinera nets Russian deal").

It now is adding the Cloud Xpress to provide 100-Gbps DWDM capabilities to two of its routes in Western Europe. While the Cloud Xpress has been characterized as a data center interconnect platform, RETN appears to be using the system for more conventional regional network requirements.

"RETN is experiencing growth in high-traffic regional networks across Europe," said Tony O'Sullivan, RETN COO. "RETN prides itself on being an early adopter of new and innovative technologies. As we upgrade our networks, we turn to innovators in the industry bringing new solutions to the market first, like Infinera. We are delighted to have successfully deployed Cloud Xpress to power our regional networks in Western Europe, enabling us to deliver simple, scalable and reliable services for our customers."

