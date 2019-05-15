ECI, Ericsson team to build fiber-optic network for Danish E-learning Cooperative

The Danish E-learning Cooperative (DeiC) has chosen ECI and Ericsson to supply a new fiber-optic network, the technology vendors say. The new national research and education network (NREN) will feature ECI's Apollo 9608 high-speed optical transport system, coupled with local Ericsson service and support.

Jan 30th, 2017

The new installation will replace the current national backbone research network infrastructure across Denmark. Over the next 10 years, the network will expand to cover all DeiC sites.

"We wanted to move to a next generation network, with advanced capabilities that could easily, quickly and cost effectively be adapted for future requirements," said NREN Manager Martin Bech of DeiC. "ECI's Apollo solution offered a great fit to our requirements. Top quality service and support is of equal importance, and Ericsson's services organization with its local presence and global experience is known to provide the level of service we expect. We are confident that ECI and Ericsson will not only meet, but exceed, our expectations."

This is the latest in a series of ECI/Ericsson wins. The Apollo 9608packet-optical transport system delivers a combination of 1G/10G/100G/400G rates, alien wavelength support, flex-grid ROADM capabilities, and 88-channel muxponders.

