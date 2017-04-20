Media Commerce deploys national packet-optical network in Colombia

Colombian fiber-optic network operator Media Commerce has completed deployment of packet-optical metro and aggregation networks across the country. ECI says its supplied its Apollo (OPT) and Neptune (NPT) packet-optical transport systems, as well as its LightSOFT network management system, for the project.

The systems house says its Apollo 9603 and 9608 packet-optic platforms will provide the foundation for the backbone portions of the fiber network, with the Neptune systems serving in the metro portions.

"We chose ECI for this national project for several reasons," explained said Victor Fabian Serna, Network & Technology Director at Media Commerce. "Firstly, this project requires a special set of performance capabilities that are uniquely available when combining the Apollo and Neptune product families. Moreover, the multilayer, user-friendly network management system offers us unique operational efficiencies. This combination will enable us to offer our customers across Colombia a multitude of services and the best possible experience."

Just over 10 years old, Media Commerce has pursued a combination of acquisition and network builds to increase its footprint to better serve the needs of business and private network customers throughout the region.

