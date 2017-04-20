Media Commerce deploys national packet-optical network in Colombia

Colombian fiber-optic network operator Media Commerce has completed deployment of packet-optical metro and aggregation networks across the country. ECI says its supplied its Apollo (OPT) and Neptune (NPT) packet-optical transport systems, as well as its LightSOFT network management system, for the project.

Apr 20th, 2017

Colombian fiber-optic network operator Media Commerce has completed deployment of packet-optical metro and aggregation networks across the country. ECI says its supplied its Apollo (OPT) and Neptune (NPT) packet-optical transport systems, as well as its LightSOFT network management system, for the project.

The systems house says its Apollo 9603 and 9608 packet-optic platforms will provide the foundation for the backbone portions of the fiber network, with the Neptune systems serving in the metro portions.

"We chose ECI for this national project for several reasons," explained said Victor Fabian Serna, Network & Technology Director at Media Commerce. "Firstly, this project requires a special set of performance capabilities that are uniquely available when combining the Apollo and Neptune product families. Moreover, the multilayer, user-friendly network management system offers us unique operational efficiencies. This combination will enable us to offer our customers across Colombia a multitude of services and the best possible experience."

Just over 10 years old, Media Commerce has pursued a combination of acquisition and network builds to increase its footprint to better serve the needs of business and private network customers throughout the region.

For related articles, visit the Network Design Topic Center.

For more information on high-speed transmission systems and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in Packet Transport
Network 3213667 1920
Packet Transport
Telia Carrier opens two fiber network routes between New Jersey and Northern Virginia
Stephen Hardy
Jun 25th, 2019
Dawn 1866629 1920
High-Speed Networks
ECI partners with GE to address utility fiber network market
Stephen Hardy
Jun 24th, 2019
1
Electronics
China Mobile leverages Microsemi DIGI OTN chip to enable Hitless Adjustment of ODUflex
Stephen Hardy
Jun 13th, 2019
Hand 3020729 1920
Market Research
100 Gigabit Ethernet drives service provider core router sales growth
Stephen Hardy
Jun 4th, 2019
I Stock 000004784513 Medium
Packet Transport
BT taps Juniper Networks for Network Cloud initiative
Stephen Hardy
Jun 4th, 2019
Wallet 2668502 1920
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ekinops entering OTN field via Padtec technology acquisition
Stephen Hardy
May 31st, 2019
Network 3524352 1920
Packet Transport
MEF makes final draft of SD-WAN service standard available
Stephen Hardy
May 28th, 2019
I Stock 000002288057 Small
Data Center
Eurofiber adds DWDM PoP to maincubes AMS01 Data Center
Stephen Hardy
May 28th, 2019
I Stock 000036128984 Large
Data Center Interconnectivity
FORETHOUGHT.net deploys Ekinops FlexRate for data center interconnect
Stephen Hardy
May 28th, 2019
I Stock 000019523840 Small
Data Center Interconnectivity
First Colo deploys Smartoptics’ DCP-M open line system
Stephen Hardy
May 28th, 2019