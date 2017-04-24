Globecomm upgrades satellite-based CDN with Ciena packet-optical transport systems

Globecomm, which provides satellite-based communications services, has upgraded the fiber-optic network infrastructure that underpins its operations with packet-optical transport and packet network systems from Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), the communications technology company revealed. The enhanced optical network capabilities will enable increased capacity, reliability, and availability, Ciena asserted.

Apr 24th, 2017

Globecomm serves more than 250 customers. They fall within such markets as media, maritime, wireless, enterprise and government. These customers use Globecomm to distribute video content, support disaster recovery, and provide connectivity to far-flung or isolated locations, such as ships at sea.

Global satellite communications services provision requires the support of a robust terrestrial network. For example, Globecomm recently completed construction of a high-throughput content distribution network (CDN) and expanded its fiber footprint into developing African and Asian countries. Ciena says it has supplied its 10 Gigabit Ethernet 5142 Service Aggregation Switch and 6500 Packet-Optical Platform to support such expansion. For example, the 5142 helps Globecomm support bandwidth-intensive content delivery and applications as videoconferencing, surveillance, and video streaming through the cost-effective operation of Layer 2 and Layer 3 networks. The 6500, meanwhile supports customized service delivery and support applications at transmission rates ranging from 2.5 Gbps to 200 Gbps, with future growth to greater speeds.

"Our customers come to us with some of the most complex communication requirements in the industry because they know the solutions we provide will work, no matter what," stated Michele Scotto, senior vice president, business development, at Globecomm. "Some of our most challenging work, including the recent expansion of our solutions into remote areas of Africa and Asia, would not be successful without Ciena. Our long-standing relationship makes it possible for us to provide high-quality end-user experiences regardless of device, platform or location."

