CenturyLink expands fiber gigabit services to Utah businesses

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) says it can provide "fiber-ready" gigabit broadband services to more than 13,000 small to large business customers in 1,150 multi-tenant unit (MTU) office buildings in Utah. The carrier will complement the symmetrical gigabit internet offering with voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), cloud-based services, and managed IT services.

Business-related offerings CenturyLink will make available via its fiber-optic network infrastructure in the state include Multiprotocol Label Switching virtual private network (MPLS-VPN), metro Ethernet, and software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN; see "CenturyLink offers managed SD-WAN service").

"By offering fiber-ready services to multi-tenant unit office buildings across the state of Utah, we can more quickly connect our business customers to the power of the digital world and offer them access to the same blazing-fast gigabit service from CenturyLink that enterprises throughout the country already trust for affordable and scalable business solutions," said Jeremy Ferkin, vice president of Utah operations, CenturyLink. "Because CenturyLink owns, maintains, and controls seven fiber routes that transit the state of Utah, we are able to offer the lowest latency connectivity to meet increasing bandwidth demands from businesses."

Potential business customers in Utah can visit www.centurylink.com/saltlakecity to learn more about CenturyLink's fiber-based services in the state.

