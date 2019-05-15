Lepida SpA taps ECI for regional broadband network upgrade

Italy's Lepida SpA, which the Emilia-Romagna Regional Government established in 2007 to support the communication requirements of public administrations and other entities in the region, has chosen ECI to supply optical transport systems and turnkey deployment services for an upgrade of its fiber-optic network. The 10/100/200-Gbps regional WDM network will feature anOptical Transport Network (OTN) cross connect in the main points of presence (PoPs) and 96-channel, tunable flex-grid capabilities in between.

"We wanted a solution that could provide the flexibility, scalability, and configurability needed to cope with the constant expansion of our network. Our goal is to be able to smoothly service existing customer needs as well as maintain scalability for future requirements, including a possible transition to SDN [software-defined networking]. We also wanted the capabilities required to offer secured, value added services to our customers," explained Lepida SpA CEO Prof. Gianluca Mazzini. "ECI's Elastic Network solutions are a perfect match with this strategy and we look forward to partnering with them for years to come."

ECI will supply its Apollo family of packet-optic transport systems for the project. The systems provide a variety of pay-as-you grow options to expand capacity and capabilities as Lepida's need evolve, the systems house said. ECI also will supply planning tools and management platforms.

