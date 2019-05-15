Anova Technologies offers low-latency 40-Gbps lit fiber services for financial markets

Anova Technologies says it can now offer 40-Gbps lit fiber service for the financial industry with latencies similar to 10-Gbps services. The service aims to meet the demands of financial market participants for greater capacity without sacrificing low latency.

May 2nd, 2017

"Obviously, 40-gig lit services have been around for quite some time. However, we never wanted to release it because it just wasn't up to par in terms of latency," explained Mike Persico, founder and CEO of Anova Technologies. "You'd see other carriers try to play games by showing an operational latency that looked to be in line with a 10-Gbps circuit, but then when you saw the SLA [service-level agreement] it was clear there was a ton of overhead. Conversely, we spent the better part of this last year to create, customize, and test an end-to-end platform that can deliver our 40-gig solution at the same latency as our 10-gig services, both from an operational andSLA perspective. We think that's incredibly novel and thus, very interesting to our clients."

Anova will offer the 40-Gbps services between the equity triangle in New Jersey – NASDAQ, NYSE and BATS – as well as between CME and the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). The company says the service is currently available and is already in use by customers.

