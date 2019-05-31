Interoute deploys Coriant 7090 Packet Transport Platform

Cloud and fiber-optic network services provider Interoute has deployed Coriant's 7090 Packet Transport Platform as part of an upgrade of its UK fiber network, the systems house reports. Among other benefits, the MEF-certified systems will enable Interoute to consolidate a wide range of legacy traffic types and technologies, including PDH and SDH, into a single infrastructure.

Feb 14th, 2017

Interoute operates what it asserts is Europe's largest network as well as a global cloud services platform. The company's resources include more than 70,000 km of lit fiber, 15 data centers, 17 virtual data centers, and 33 colocation centers. It also has connections to 195 additional partner data centers.

"As part of our continuous drive for improvement we are enhancing our network to keep pace with our customers' evolving communications needs, including cloud-optimized connectivity and rapid service activation," explained Robin Tero, director of network transport at Interoute. "For this project we worked in close partnership with Coriant, through all phases of this network upgrade, including solution development, evaluation, testing, and implementation. The result is a state-of-the-art solution that not only provides a more efficient and scalable foundation for future customer service delivery, but also significantly simplifies our operational procedures."

The 7090 packet transport system supports Ethernet service delivery via MPLS-TP technology, which Coriant says combines the resiliency and predictability of carrier-grade transport with the efficiencies of packet technology.

In addition to the systems hardware, Coriant also supplied its TNMS transport network management system.

