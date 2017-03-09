NeoPhotonics offers 64-GBaud coherent micro-modulator for 400/600 Gbps

NeoPhotonics Corp. (NYSE: NPTN) will unveil and demonstrate a 64-GBaud, polarization-multiplexed, quadrature micro-modulator (Micro-MOD) at OFC 2017 in Los Angeles March 21-23. The Micro-MOD combines a quad-channel, differential 64-GBaud driver with an Indium Phosphide based Mach-Zehnder (MZ) quadrature modulator chip in a 3.9x27x13-mm package.

The company expects the Micro-MOD will align with the Optical Internetworking Forum's recently announced plan to develop an Implementation Agreement for a "High Baud Rate Coherent Modulator Function." Overall, the modulator targets pluggable coherent CFP2-ACO and CFP2-DCO modules as well as use on transport line cards for support of transmission rates as high as 400 to 600 Gbps. With a bandwidth over 40 GHz and low insertion loss, the small form factor modulator requires 4.5 W to operate.

The MicroMOD can be configured with optional surface mount or flex connections to offer designers flexibility in component placement to meet size and PCB location constraints. It complements NeoPhotonics' other 64-GBaud components, including a 64-GBaud Micro-ICR and ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers.

"When coupled with our high bandwidth Micro-ICR and ultra-narrow linewidth tunable laser, this new micro-modulator represents a significant step in providing small form factor capability for next-gen 400/600-Gbps data center interconnect, core metro, and long-haul networks for carriers worldwide," asserted Tim Jenks, chairman and CEO of NeoPhotonics. "This device is an excellent example of our advanced hybrid photonic integration capabilities, as it depends on a close integration of driver and modulator chips made out of different high-performance materials to achieve superior performance, low power, high reliability, and stability."

