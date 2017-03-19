GigPeak intros 64-Gbaud SMT quad linear modulator driver for coherent systems

GigPeak Inc. unveiled at OFC 2017 in Los Angeles the GX66471, a 64-Gbaud quad-channel linear optical modulator driver in a 14x9.1-mm surface mount technology (SMT) package for 400- and 600-Gbps coherent applications using 16QAM and 64QAM.

The GX66471 features differential input and single-end output interfaces with a 4.5 Vpp output voltage swing to driver Lithium Niobate Mach-Zehnder modulations. It also features low power consumption and adequate package sizing for pluggable models, such as the CFP2-ACO, GigPeak asserts.

"We are happy to see the successful sampling and evaluation of our newly released GX66471, offering our telecom customers an innovative driver solution for the next generation of 400-Gbps/600-Gbps coherent applications. The introduction of this product allows us to provide our customers with a solid transmitter product portfolio, in addition to our existing connectorized GPPO and SMT drivers for 100-Gbps and 200-Gbps applications," stated Koichi Murata, senior. director of marketing, telecom products at GigPeak.

The new device, as well as elements from GigPeak's existing line, will be on display at OFC 2017 in Los Angeles this week in Booth 3231. This likely is GigPeak's last OFC as a standalone company; IDT agreed this past February to acquire GigPeak for $250 million (see "IDT to acquire GigPeak for $250 million").



For related articles, visit the Optical Technologies Topic Center.

For more information on communications semiconductors and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.