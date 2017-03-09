Finisar intros 100-GHz C-Band balanced photodetector

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) says the BPDV4121 100-GHz balanced photodetector enables coherent signal detection and characterization up to 160 Gbaud, making it the fastest detector available. The company sees the device finding a home in the next generation of optical test and measurement instruments as well as other applications.

The increasing baud rates required for coherent transmission require high-frequency optical modulation analyzers, sampling scopes, and real-time scopes to perform the verification tests, Finisar points out.The BPDV4121 will enable the ability to accurately measure, characterize, and verify the performance of high-speed transmission systems in real-time, according to the company. The detector operates in the C-Band and comes in a hermetic package equipped with a connector suitable for 100-GHz+ RF connections. Other key features include high responsivity and low polarization dependent loss (PDL).

The BPDV4121 100 GHz balanced detector recently earned an Elite Score in the 2017 Lightwave Innovation Reviews program.

The BPDV4121 is sampling now, with general availability later this month. The detector will be displayed at OFC 2017 from March 21 to 23 at the Los Angeles Convention Center at Booth 2403.

