Lightwave Logic ups polymer ridge waveguide modulator performance to 25 Gbps

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB: LWLG) says it has created a prototype all-organic polymer ridge waveguide intensity modulator capable of supporting 25-Gbps applications. The company previously reported 10-Gbps performance from a similar prototype (see "Lightwave Logic touts all-organic polymer ridge waveguide modulator prototype").

The development of a 25-Gbps Mach-Zehnder modulator would enable Lightwave Logic to play in the 100-Gbps transceiver space, based on 4x25-Gbps transmission. The modulator leverages the company's Polymer Photonics Integrated Circuit (P2IC) approach to photonics integration.

"Enabled by our P2IC polymer system, our prototype device is suitable for data rates at 25 Gbps, and we believe it can be scaled further to operate up to 50 Gbps," said Tom Zelibor, CEO of Lightwave Logic. "A 50-Gbps device would be the key to open the door for our company to address the next large market, 400-Gbps nodes (e.g., using eight modulators). Our near-term next steps will be to optimize relevant 25-Gbps device performance parameters.

