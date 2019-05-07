MaxLinear unveils MxL9105 32-Gbaud linear coherent TIA

MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE: MXL) has introduced the MxL9105, a dual-channel linear coherent transimpedance amplifier (TIA) for 100/200-Gbps DWDM systems using coherent transmission. The dual-channel TIA supports a per-channel data rate of 32 Gbaud.

The device features a programmable channel bandwidth feature that enables technicians to optimize receiver sensitivity for use with photodetectors (PDs) from a wide range of manufacturers. The TIA's performance, which MaxLinear describes as supplying "ultra-low input referred noise density and extremely low power consumption," make it suitable for the full range of 32-Gbaud intradyne coherent receiver (ICR) module designs, including type 1, type 2, and the latest micro-ICR.

The company asserts the MxL9105 TIA exhibits best-in-class overall system performance, including low input referred noise density, total harmonic distortion (THD), power dissipation, channel crosstalk, and high channel bandwidth. It also supports the low differential output swings required for the next-generation low-power coherent DSPs. The high transimpedance gain is ideally suited for metro network applications, which suffer from greater signal loss due to the prevalence of older fiber and multiple interconnects, MaxLinear says. The TIA also will support long-haul requirements.

"While the 100Gbps market is still growing rapidly, carriers are starting active deployment trials of 200-Gbps DWDM systems. We believe 2017 will be the year that broader demand for this technology will emerge," said Bird Yuan, MaxLinear's director of marketing for High Speed Interconnect Products. "Relative to the legacy solution, the MxL9105 is superior in performance in all the critical metrics of comparison, namely sensitivity, linearity, and power consumption."

The MxL9105 began sampling in January 2017.

