Luxtera ships 2x100-Gbps PSM4 silicon photonics embedded optical transceiver

Luxtera says it has launched volume shipments of its LUX62608 OptoPHY, the company's 2x100-Gbps PSM4 embedded optical transceiver, with Ericsson the lead customer. Targeted at cloud data center, enterprise, and telecom network applications, the optical module leverages Luxtera's patented silicon photonics integration platform.

Mar 23rd, 2017

Luxtera says the LUX62608 supports high-density, long reach optical requirements at a fraction of the cost of two 100-Gbps front panel-pluggable QSFP modules. Ericsson will use the module as the optical interconnect for its Hyperscale Datacenter System HDS 8000 cloud computing systems.

"With the growing demands of the hyperscale datacenter, Ericsson has seen single-mode optics become an increasingly critical part of the system network, and PSM4 is a critical element in the design of our HDS 8000 optical interconnect," said Jason Hoffman, global head of Product Area, Cloud Infrastructure with Ericsson, via a Luxtera press release. "As data rates and reaches have increased, the limitations of contemporary optics have become more apparent, forcing end users to choose between low cost and long reach, placing hard constraints on data center architects. Luxtera's 200G silicon photonics solution changes this paradigm, by allowing long reach and low cost with best in class performance."

Each OptoPHY includes eight independently operating transmitter and receiver channels. The module integrates high-speed phase modulators, photodetectors, waveguides, grating couplers, high-speed electrical retimers, and integrated control circuitry powered by a single integrated laser. These components combine into a fully integrated silicon photonics chipset with no additional external elements required, Luxtera says. The module will support reaches up to 2 km. Typical power consumption is less than 5 W.

