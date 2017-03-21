NeoPhotonics offers CFP2-ACO coherent transceiver for 200/400/600 Gbps

NeoPhotonics Corp. (NYSE: NPTN) will demonstrate its ClearLight pluggable coherent CFP2-ACO module at OFC 2017 in Los Angeles this week. The ClearLight CFP2-ACO platform will support single-wavelength 200, 400, and 600 Gbps transmission for data center interconnect (DCI) and metro/regional applications.

The platform uses NeoPhotonics' high-bandwidth Class 40 coherent receivers capable of 64 Gbaud with 16QAM to 64QAM modulation, as well as the company's high-power, external cavity, ultra-narrow line-width tunable laser with low power consumption. The ultra-narrow line width enables diminishes the processing load of coherent DSPs when transmitting higher-order constellations, NeoPhotonics says.

The Clearlight CFP2-ACO 400G/600G, as well as an array of other NeoPhotonics products for 100-Gbps and greater line side and data center applications, can be found in Booth 3017 at OFC 2017. The ClearLight CFP2-ACO joins the recently announced CFP-DCO within the ClearLight portfolio (see "NeoPhotonics samples ClearLight CFP-DCO coherent optical transceiver").



