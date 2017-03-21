NeoPhotonics offers CFP2-ACO coherent transceiver for 200/400/600 Gbps

NeoPhotonics Corp. (NYSE: NPTN) will demonstrate its ClearLight pluggable coherent CFP2-ACO module at OFC 2017 in Los Angeles this week. The ClearLight CFP2-ACO platform will support single-wavelength 200, 400, and 600 Gbps transmission for data center interconnect (DCI) and metro/regional applications.

Mar 21st, 2017

NeoPhotonics Corp. (NYSE: NPTN) will demonstrate its ClearLight pluggable coherent CFP2-ACO module at OFC 2017 in Los Angeles this week. The ClearLight CFP2-ACO platform will support single-wavelength 200, 400, and 600 Gbps transmission for data center interconnect (DCI) and metro/regional applications.

The platform uses NeoPhotonics' high-bandwidth Class 40 coherent receivers capable of 64 Gbaud with 16QAM to 64QAM modulation, as well as the company's high-power, external cavity, ultra-narrow line-width tunable laser with low power consumption. The ultra-narrow line width enables diminishes the processing load of coherent DSPs when transmitting higher-order constellations, NeoPhotonics says.

The Clearlight CFP2-ACO 400G/600G, as well as an array of other NeoPhotonics products for 100-Gbps and greater line side and data center applications, can be found in Booth 3017 at OFC 2017. The ClearLight CFP2-ACO joins the recently announced CFP-DCO within the ClearLight portfolio (see "NeoPhotonics samples ClearLight CFP-DCO coherent optical transceiver").

For related articles, visit the Optical Technologies Topic Center.

For more information on optical modules and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in Transmission
Conclusion Of The Contract 3100578 1920
Mergers & Acquisitions
Infinite Electronics enters optical transceiver market via Integra Optics buy
Stephen Hardy
Jun 6th, 2019
I Stock 000010306873 Large
Components
Teramount, Hisense to partner on fiber to silicon photonics attachment
Stephen Hardy
Jun 6th, 2019
I Stock 000019290594 X Small
Market Research
Size, competition, R&D costs among optical component supplier challenges: LightCounting
Stephen Hardy
May 31st, 2019
I Stock 000018134779 Small
Companies
NeoPhotonics, II-VI comment on Huawei ban
Stephen Hardy
May 23rd, 2019
Fiber Optic 2749588 1280
Transmission
Champion ONE unveils SFP+, XFP XGS-PON optical transceivers
Stephen Hardy
May 23rd, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 05 Lwfriday5051019button
Transmission
Friday 5 video for 05.10.19
Stephen Hardy
May 10th, 2019
Lw I Stock 000012168411 Medium
High-Speed Networks
Amphenol Telect, All Systems Broadband merge as Amphenol Network Solutions
Stephen Hardy
May 9th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 05 Lwrosenberger050919
Transmission
Rosenberger OSI unveils PreCONNECT LOTUS contamination resistant fiber optic contact technology
Stephen Hardy
May 9th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 05 Lwfoc050919
Transmission
Fiber Optic Center adds two to staff
Stephen Hardy
May 9th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 05 Lwciscofeatfig2050819
Transmission
Accelerating the 400 Gigabit Ethernet Rollout with QSFP-DD
Lane Wigley
May 8th, 2019