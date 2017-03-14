Fujitsu guarantees 100G QSFP28 optical transceiver interoperability with current ER4 optics

Fujitsu Optical Components Ltd. (FOC) says it has released what it asserts is the first 100G QSFP28 optical transceiver with guaranteed interoperability with existing ER4 optics. The company achieved this interoperability through use of its high-sensitivity avalanche photodiode receive optical subassembly, and externally modulated laser transmit optical subassembly, creating a QSFP28 optical module that will support ER4 distances of up to 40 km.

Mar 14th, 2017

While 100GBASE-ER4 capabilities have reached the market in the form of CFP and CFP2 optical modules, squeezing ER4 features into a QSFP28 package has proven challenging, FOC reports. Now that they've solved this challenge, FOC says that network operators now have the option of using the smaller optical transceivers for ER4 applications up to 30 km on single-mode fiber without forward error correction (FEC) and up to 40 km with FEC.

FOC will demonstrate the new optical transceiver and other products in Booth 1701 at OFC 2017 in Los Angeles March 21 to 23.

