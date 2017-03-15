DSM reaches multi-year supply agreement with Corning

Royal DSM says it has signed a multi-year agreement with Corning Inc. (NYSE: GLW) and its DSM fiber coating business. The two companies have worked together for several years (see "DSM, Corning extend optical fiber coating agreement").

"We are pleased to renew our strategic relationship with DSM," says Barry Linchuck, Corning's division vice president, optical fiber marketing and product line management. "The combination of our advantaged optical fiber and an exclusive coating technology provided by DSM solely to Corning will deliver high-performance optical fiber with low attenuation and microbending resistance to the telecommunications industry."

"Our business has always been focused on enabling new and innovative products for our customers and the telecommunications industry," says Rob Crowell, president of DSM Functional Materials. "Developing and enabling intellectual property is a key component of our strategy and we are excited to advance the telecommunications industry with Corning."

