DSM reaches multi-year supply agreement with Corning

Royal DSM says it has signed a multi-year agreement with Corning Inc. (NYSE: GLW) and its DSM fiber coating business.

Mar 16th, 2017

Royal DSM says it has signed a multi-year agreement with Corning Inc. (NYSE: GLW) and its DSM fiber coating business. The two companies have worked together for several years (see "DSM, Corning extend optical fiber coating agreement").

"We are pleased to renew our strategic relationship with DSM," says Barry Linchuck, Corning's division vice president, optical fiber marketing and product line management. "The combination of our advantaged optical fiber and an exclusive coating technology provided by DSM solely to Corning will deliver high-performance optical fiber with low attenuation and microbending resistance to the telecommunications industry."

"Our business has always been focused on enabling new and innovative products for our customers and the telecommunications industry," says Rob Crowell, president of DSM Functional Materials. "Developing and enabling intellectual property is a key component of our strategy and we are excited to advance the telecommunications industry with Corning."

For related articles, visit the Optical Technologies Topic Center.

For more information on fiber and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in Transmission
Conclusion Of The Contract 3100578 1920
Mergers & Acquisitions
Infinite Electronics enters optical transceiver market via Integra Optics buy
Stephen Hardy
Jun 6th, 2019
I Stock 000010306873 Large
Components
Teramount, Hisense to partner on fiber to silicon photonics attachment
Stephen Hardy
Jun 6th, 2019
I Stock 000019290594 X Small
Market Research
Size, competition, R&D costs among optical component supplier challenges: LightCounting
Stephen Hardy
May 31st, 2019
I Stock 000018134779 Small
Companies
NeoPhotonics, II-VI comment on Huawei ban
Stephen Hardy
May 23rd, 2019
Fiber Optic 2749588 1280
Transmission
Champion ONE unveils SFP+, XFP XGS-PON optical transceivers
Stephen Hardy
May 23rd, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 05 Lwfriday5051019button
Transmission
Friday 5 video for 05.10.19
Stephen Hardy
May 10th, 2019
Lw I Stock 000012168411 Medium
High-Speed Networks
Amphenol Telect, All Systems Broadband merge as Amphenol Network Solutions
Stephen Hardy
May 9th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 05 Lwrosenberger050919
Transmission
Rosenberger OSI unveils PreCONNECT LOTUS contamination resistant fiber optic contact technology
Stephen Hardy
May 9th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 05 Lwfoc050919
Transmission
Fiber Optic Center adds two to staff
Stephen Hardy
May 9th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 05 Lwciscofeatfig2050819
Transmission
Accelerating the 400 Gigabit Ethernet Rollout with QSFP-DD
Lane Wigley
May 8th, 2019