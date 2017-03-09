APAT OE brings expanded product line to OFC 2017

APAT Optoelectronics Components Co., Ltd. (APAT OE) will show off expansions to its product line, including the optical components, transceivers, and active optical cables (AOCs) it purchased from NeoPhotonics, to OFC 2017 in Los Angeles later this month. The company says its SFP28 LR optical transceiver will be a particular focus.

Mar 9th, 2017

APAT Optoelectronics Components Co., Ltd. (APAT OE) will show off expansions to its product line, including the optical components, transceivers, and active optical cables (AOCs) it purchased from NeoPhotonics, to OFC 2017 in Los Angeles later this month. The company says its SFP28 LR optical transceiver will be a particular focus.

The SFP28 LR optical module is compliant with the specifications of the SFP28 MSA. It therefore supports the hot-pluggable SFP footprint and a power consumption of less than 1.2 W and an operating temperature between 0~700. The optical transceiver benefits from APAT OE's internally developed 25G/28G TOSA/ROSA.

APAT OE bought the NeoPhotonics' Access and Low Speed transceiver product lines early this year (see "NeoPhotonics completes low speed transceiver business sale to APAT Optoelectronics"). The transaction was the second major acquisition for the company, after it purchased Avago's Taiwan-based high speed component R&D division in 2014.

APAT OE will display more than 40 products in Booth 1649 at OFC in Los Angeles March 21-23.

For related articles, visit the Optical Technologies Topic Center.

For more information on optical modules and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in Transmission
Conclusion Of The Contract 3100578 1920
Mergers & Acquisitions
Infinite Electronics enters optical transceiver market via Integra Optics buy
Stephen Hardy
Jun 6th, 2019
I Stock 000010306873 Large
Components
Teramount, Hisense to partner on fiber to silicon photonics attachment
Stephen Hardy
Jun 6th, 2019
I Stock 000019290594 X Small
Market Research
Size, competition, R&D costs among optical component supplier challenges: LightCounting
Stephen Hardy
May 31st, 2019
I Stock 000018134779 Small
Companies
NeoPhotonics, II-VI comment on Huawei ban
Stephen Hardy
May 23rd, 2019
Fiber Optic 2749588 1280
Transmission
Champion ONE unveils SFP+, XFP XGS-PON optical transceivers
Stephen Hardy
May 23rd, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 05 Lwfriday5051019button
Transmission
Friday 5 video for 05.10.19
Stephen Hardy
May 10th, 2019
Lw I Stock 000012168411 Medium
High-Speed Networks
Amphenol Telect, All Systems Broadband merge as Amphenol Network Solutions
Stephen Hardy
May 9th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 05 Lwrosenberger050919
Transmission
Rosenberger OSI unveils PreCONNECT LOTUS contamination resistant fiber optic contact technology
Stephen Hardy
May 9th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 05 Lwfoc050919
Transmission
Fiber Optic Center adds two to staff
Stephen Hardy
May 9th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 05 Lwciscofeatfig2050819
Transmission
Accelerating the 400 Gigabit Ethernet Rollout with QSFP-DD
Lane Wigley
May 8th, 2019