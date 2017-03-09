APAT OE brings expanded product line to OFC 2017

APAT Optoelectronics Components Co., Ltd. (APAT OE) will show off expansions to its product line, including the optical components, transceivers, and active optical cables (AOCs) it purchased from NeoPhotonics, to OFC 2017 in Los Angeles later this month. The company says its SFP28 LR optical transceiver will be a particular focus.

The SFP28 LR optical module is compliant with the specifications of the SFP28 MSA. It therefore supports the hot-pluggable SFP footprint and a power consumption of less than 1.2 W and an operating temperature between 0~700. The optical transceiver benefits from APAT OE's internally developed 25G/28G TOSA/ROSA.

APAT OE bought the NeoPhotonics' Access and Low Speed transceiver product lines early this year (see "NeoPhotonics completes low speed transceiver business sale to APAT Optoelectronics"). The transaction was the second major acquisition for the company, after it purchased Avago's Taiwan-based high speed component R&D division in 2014.

APAT OE will display more than 40 products in Booth 1649 at OFC in Los Angeles March 21-23.

