NeoPhotonics offers high-power non-hermetic DFB laser arrays for silicon photonics applications

NeoPhotonics (NYSE: NPTN) has announced general availability of high-power 1310-nm laser arrays qualified for use with low-cost, non-hermetic packages for 100-Gbps silicon photonics-based QSFP28 modules in data center applications. These production-ready laser arrays are qualified to non-hermetic test compliance with Telcordia GR-468-CORE, Issue 2, including damp heat testing for powered non-hermetic devices. They will be displayed this week at OFC 2017 in Los Angeles.

Mar 20th, 2017

The company says that "several industry-leading Silicon Photonics transceiver manufacturers," have qualified the devices for use in such 100-Gbps optical transceiver form factors as CWDM4, CLR4, and PSM4.

"These uncooled, high power non-hermetic CW DFB lasers and laser arrays are a critical component for any of the emerging 100, 200 or 400 Gbps silicon photonics-based transceivers developed for data center switching applications," says Tim Jenks, chairman and chief operating officer of NeoPhotonics. "These new lasers effectively illustrate the wide-ranging applications for our advanced hybrid photonic integration technology by efficiently combining our high optical power Indium Phosphide laser technology with our partner's silicon photonics modulator technology to maximize link performance margins."

NeoPhotonics says it has focused on three customer requirements: the need for high optical power output from 40 to 70 mW for both NRZ and PAM4 modulation; fully qualified and reliable lasers in non-hermetic packages to achieve high volume and low cost for mega-data center deployments; and custom laser features using automated laser attach and alignment methods to increase volume and reduce assembly cost.

