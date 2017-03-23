Menara Networks samples 200-Gbps CFP-DCO coherent transceiver

Menara Networks says it has begun sampling its coherent CFP-DCO optical transceiver to selected customers. The CFP-DCO is based on a 16-nm coherent processor and provides DWDM coherent transmission for 100 and 200 Gbps per wavelength in a CFP MSA form factor. Menara says the optical module performs all necessary adaptive advanced modulation, digital signal processing for linear and non-linear fiber impairments compensation, G.709 compliant OTN framing, and a multitude of hard and soft decision based forward error correction (FEC) encoding/decoding.

Compatible with 100 Gigibit Ethernet, CAUI, OTL4.10, and OTL 4.4 interfaces, the CFP-DCO is full C-Band tunable and supports ITU-T G.694.1 12.5-GHz flexible grid. It should play in ZR, data center interconnect, metro, and long-haul applications, Menara believes.

"Menara's coherent CFP-DCO complements our 100-Gbps direct-detection solution and provides state-of-the art coherent DWDM transmission capabilities in a CFP MSA," says Dr. Salam ElAhmadi, chief technology officer and co-founder of Menara. "It is based on an innovative modular design and offers a low power, rich feature set that will benefit our customers and broadens their use-case for coherent transmission at 100 and 200 Gbps."

