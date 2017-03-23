Menara Networks samples 200-Gbps CFP-DCO coherent transceiver

Menara Networks says it has begun sampling its coherent CFP-DCO optical transceiver to selected customers. The CFP-DCO is based on a 16-nm coherent processor and provides DWDM coherent transmission for 100 and 200 Gbps per wavelength in a CFP MSA form factor. Menara says the optical module performs all necessary adaptive advanced modulation, digital signal processing for linear and non-linear fiber impairments compensation, G.709 compliant OTN framing, and a multitude of hard and soft decision based forward error correction encoding/decoding.

Mar 23rd, 2017

Menara Networks says it has begun sampling its coherent CFP-DCO optical transceiver to selected customers. The CFP-DCO is based on a 16-nm coherent processor and provides DWDM coherent transmission for 100 and 200 Gbps per wavelength in a CFP MSA form factor. Menara says the optical module performs all necessary adaptive advanced modulation, digital signal processing for linear and non-linear fiber impairments compensation, G.709 compliant OTN framing, and a multitude of hard and soft decision based forward error correction (FEC) encoding/decoding.

Compatible with 100 Gigibit Ethernet, CAUI, OTL4.10, and OTL 4.4 interfaces, the CFP-DCO is full C-Band tunable and supports ITU-T G.694.1 12.5-GHz flexible grid. It should play in ZR, data center interconnect, metro, and long-haul applications, Menara believes.

"Menara's coherent CFP-DCO complements our 100-Gbps direct-detection solution and provides state-of-the art coherent DWDM transmission capabilities in a CFP MSA," says Dr. Salam ElAhmadi, chief technology officer and co-founder of Menara. "It is based on an innovative modular design and offers a low power, rich feature set that will benefit our customers and broadens their use-case for coherent transmission at 100 and 200 Gbps."

For related articles, visit the Optical Technologies Topic Center.

For more information on optical modules and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in Transmission
Qsfp Dd Product Picture Press W Logo 300dpi
Transmission
Yamaichi Electronics offers QSFP-DD pluggable module connector and cage assembly
Stephen Hardy
Jun 13th, 2019
I Stock 000019523840 Small
Transmission
Optoscribe, Sumitomo Electric, University of L’Aquila establish multi-core fiber communications testbed
Stephen Hardy
Jun 6th, 2019
Conclusion Of The Contract 3100578 1920
Mergers & Acquisitions
Infinite Electronics enters optical transceiver market via Integra Optics buy
Stephen Hardy
Jun 6th, 2019
I Stock 000010306873 Large
Components
Teramount, Hisense to partner on fiber to silicon photonics attachment
Stephen Hardy
Jun 6th, 2019
I Stock 000019290594 X Small
Market Research
Size, competition, R&D costs among optical component supplier challenges: LightCounting
Stephen Hardy
May 31st, 2019
I Stock 000018134779 Small
Companies
NeoPhotonics, II-VI comment on Huawei ban
Stephen Hardy
May 23rd, 2019
Fiber Optic 2749588 1280
Transmission
Champion ONE unveils SFP+, XFP XGS-PON optical transceivers
Stephen Hardy
May 23rd, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 05 Lwfriday5051019button
Transmission
Friday 5 video for 05.10.19
Stephen Hardy
May 10th, 2019
Lw I Stock 000012168411 Medium
High-Speed Networks
Amphenol Telect, All Systems Broadband merge as Amphenol Network Solutions
Stephen Hardy
May 9th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 05 Lwrosenberger050919
Transmission
Rosenberger OSI unveils PreCONNECT LOTUS contamination resistant fiber optic contact technology
Stephen Hardy
May 9th, 2019