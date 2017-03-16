Fujitsu to demo 600-Gbps CFP2-ACO optical transceiver at OFC 2017

Fujitsu Optical Components Ltd. (FOC) says it will demonstrated a CFP2 Analog Coherent Optics (ACO) optical module capable of supporting 600 Gbps at OFC 2017 March 21-23 in Los Angeles. The CFP2-ACO optical transceiver supports symbol rates of up to 64 Gbaud to produce single-carrier 600G coherent transmission.

The optical module leverages an internal 64-Gbaud Lithium Niobate modulator, 64-Gbaud integrated coherent receiver, and 64-QAM optical modulation. FOC predicts the transceiver will prove useful in data center interconnect and metro network applications.

FOC will offer a live demonstration of the device in Booth 1701 at the show. The company did not say when it expects the 600-Gbps CFP2-ACO optical transceiver to become generally available. Also on display will be the HB PMQ 64-Gbaud modulator and the 64-Gbaud HB Micro-ICR Class 40 integrated coherent receiver.

