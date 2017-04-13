Nextrom OFC 52i offers high-speed optical fiber ring marking

Nextrom says its Advanced Coloring System OFC 52i features a ring marking process that enables faster production speeds with high reliability. The system features a robust mechanical and electrical design, optimized tooling, UV monitoring instrumentation, and increased spool sizes. It supports production of longer fiber lengths with fast set-ups, the company says.

Apr 13th, 2017

Fiber colorization is used to identify individual fiber (typically more than 12) based on colors. In the ring marking process, the marks are printed on the fiber with a high-speed ink jet and dried via a heated airflow before the color is applied to the fiber.

The OFC52i uses solvent-based ink for ring marking for greater cost-effectiveness. High-quality black marks are printed at equal intervals; the interval of the marks is accurate for ramps as well, Nextrom asserts. The system can produce a wide range of mark patterns, while its high-speed machine vision system ensures marking quality.

Performance features include:

  • High-speed coloring up to 3000 m/min
  • Ring marking up to 1000 m/min
  • Upcoating up to 900 m/min.

The system can benefit both new and old coloring lines, including lines that don't use Nextrom equipment.

