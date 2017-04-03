IEEE 802.3bv specifies Gigabit Ethernet capabilities for plastic optical fiber

The IEEE has announced the publication of IEEE 802.3bv, "Standard for Ethernet Amendment: Physical Layer Specifications and Management Parameters for 1000 Mb/s Operation Over Plastic Optical Fiber." The Gigabit Ethernet support described in IEEE 802.3bv enables plastic optical fiber to meet the increasing bandwidth needs of such applications as automotive, industrial, and home network connectivity "where long link lengths aren't required," in the words of an IEEE press release.

Apr 3rd, 2017

The IEEE has announced the publication of IEEE 802.3bv, "Standard for Ethernet Amendment: Physical Layer Specifications and Management Parameters for 1000 Mb/s Operation Over Plastic Optical Fiber." The Gigabit Ethernet support described in IEEE 802.3bv enables plastic optical fiber to meet the increasing bandwidth needs of such applications as automotive, industrial, and home network connectivity "where long link lengths aren't required," in the words of an IEEE press release.

The IEEE notes that plastic optical fiber has already found a home in automobiles and other vehicles and that Ethernet use in such applications is growing. The group also sees plastic optical fiber as an alternative transmission medium in harsh, electrically noisy environments such as industrial automation islands and other applications with similar requirements. Meanwhile, the medium also has found use in home networks, including to support wireless routers (see "Proponents hope home is where the plastic is").

"The ongoing expansive growth of Ethernet is driving a requirement for connectivity options that align with industry requirements, and that provide the best suited transmission medium and operational speed to meet these specific industry Ethernet application requirements," said Bob Grow, chair, IEEE P802.3bv Gigabit Ethernet Over Plastic Optical Fiber Task Force. "The IEEE 802.3bv amendment represents an ongoing commitment to enhance the Ethernet standard in line with stakeholders' needs to ensure optimal performance and reliability in new networking environments."

IEEE 802.3bv is available for purchase at the IEEE Standards Store.

For related articles, visit the Network Design Topic Center.

For more information on fiber and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in Transmission
Feedback 2044700 1920
Mergers & Acquisitions
Opinions abound on Cisco’s planned purchase of Acacia Communications
Stephen Hardy
Jul 10th, 2019
Cisco will have a variety of modules, DSPs, and components to sell if the deal to acquire Acacia Communications goes through.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Cisco to buy Acacia Communications for optical transceiver, components play
Stephen Hardy
Jul 9th, 2019
Shield 2854067 1920
Companies
Commerce Secretary Ross underscores national security in review of Huawei ban exceptions
Stephen Hardy
Jul 9th, 2019
I Stock 000002328995 Medium
Data Center Interconnectivity
Cabling Advances for Data Center Interconnect
David Hessong
Jun 25th, 2019
Leuchtkasten 1773916 1920
Companies
MACOM restructuring plans include layoffs, exit from datacom module sales
Stephen Hardy
Jun 20th, 2019
I Stock 000010306873 Large
Transmission
FiberHome leverages Ethernity Networks’ ACE-NIC100 FPGA SmartNIC
Stephen Hardy
Jun 20th, 2019
Qsfp Dd Product Picture Press W Logo 300dpi
Transmission
Yamaichi Electronics offers QSFP-DD pluggable module connector and cage assembly
Stephen Hardy
Jun 13th, 2019
I Stock 000019523840 Small
Transmission
Optoscribe, Sumitomo Electric, University of L’Aquila establish multi-core fiber communications testbed
Stephen Hardy
Jun 6th, 2019
Conclusion Of The Contract 3100578 1920
Mergers & Acquisitions
Infinite Electronics enters optical transceiver market via Integra Optics buy
Stephen Hardy
Jun 6th, 2019
I Stock 000010306873 Large
Components
Teramount, Hisense to partner on fiber to silicon photonics attachment
Stephen Hardy
Jun 6th, 2019