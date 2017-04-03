IEEE 802.3bv specifies Gigabit Ethernet capabilities for plastic optical fiber

The IEEE has announced the publication of IEEE 802.3bv, "Standard for Ethernet Amendment: Physical Layer Specifications and Management Parameters for 1000 Mb/s Operation Over Plastic Optical Fiber." The Gigabit Ethernet support described in IEEE 802.3bv enables plastic optical fiber to meet the increasing bandwidth needs of such applications as automotive, industrial, and home network connectivity "where long link lengths aren't required," in the words of an IEEE press release.

The IEEE notes that plastic optical fiber has already found a home in automobiles and other vehicles and that Ethernet use in such applications is growing. The group also sees plastic optical fiber as an alternative transmission medium in harsh, electrically noisy environments such as industrial automation islands and other applications with similar requirements. Meanwhile, the medium also has found use in home networks, including to support wireless routers (see "Proponents hope home is where the plastic is").

"The ongoing expansive growth of Ethernet is driving a requirement for connectivity options that align with industry requirements, and that provide the best suited transmission medium and operational speed to meet these specific industry Ethernet application requirements," said Bob Grow, chair, IEEE P802.3bv Gigabit Ethernet Over Plastic Optical Fiber Task Force. "The IEEE 802.3bv amendment represents an ongoing commitment to enhance the Ethernet standard in line with stakeholders' needs to ensure optimal performance and reliability in new networking environments."

