Prysmian AirGuard XP fiber-optic cable for industrial and harsh environments

Prysmian Group has added AirGuard XP fiber-optic cable for industrial and other harsh environments to the AirGuard line. The fiber cables offer what Prysmian describes as "world-class" chemical and mechanical protection as well as user friendliness.

The company positions AirGuard XP as an alternative to interlocking armored cables for industrial and harsh environments. While interlocking armored cables can be stiff, heavy, and have metallic properties that may not suit all applications. The AirGuard XP leverages XPRLTM, which Prysmian says has surpassed UL 2556 requirements for oil and gas resistance.

The AirGuard XP fiber cable also meets or exceeds such industry standards such as GR20, CA C22.2, and ANSI/ICEA. In addition, its all-dielectric jacket construction offers premium mechanical protection from tensile and compression forces.

"Having cables certified and listed to standardized oil and gasoline resistance tests ensures that the optical fiber cables meet the same standards required of electric cables," said Brian Risch, Prysmian Group's materials technology manager. "It removes any ambiguity about performance in harsh, chemical environments and ensures enhanced product reliability."

Prysmian noted the following as salient features of the AirGuard XP cable:

Flame-retardant, chemical resistant, black UV-resistant outer jacket

Smaller and lighter than comparable metallic armored designs

Suitable for tray installations per NFPA 70

Suitable for self-support applications.

