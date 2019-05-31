Source Photonics offers XGS-PON N2 OLT optical transceiver

Component and subsystems supplier Source Photonics has announced an XGS-PON N2 OLT optical transceiver, which the company asserts is a "first to market" event.

The optical module, packaged in an XFP form factor, meets the N2 class maximum optical link budget in the XGS-PON standard G.9807.1 to support 9.953 Gbps downstream and 9.953 Gbps upstream. It also will support a 1:64 split ratio on 20-km links.

Source Photonics says the XGS-PON N2 OLT module exhibits greater than 4-dBm transmit optical power to meet the N2 maximum optical link budget of 31 dB. That means it can be used to support the upgrade of both B+ and C+ GPON networks to XGS-PON.

The XGS-PON N2 OLT will begin sampling in March 2017 and will be available for production in Q3 2017. It also will be on display in Booth 3011 at the upcoming OFC trade show March 21-23, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The company says it will continue to invest in enabling technology for next-gen PON transceivers to enable not only network upgrades but overlay of GPON and XGS-PON in existing GPON C+ fiber plants as well.

For related articles, visit the Optical Technologies Topic Center.

For more information on optical modules and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.