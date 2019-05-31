NeoPhotonics samples 400 Gigabit Ethernet CFP8 optical transceiver

NeoPhotonics (NYSE: NPTN) says its 400 Gigabit Ethernet CFP8 optical transceiver has reached the sampling stage. The PAM4-enabled optical module targets IEEE 802.3bs 10-km 400GBASE-LR8 and 2-km 400GBASE-FR8 single-mode fiber applications for data center interconnect and client-side telecom requirements.

Feb 16th, 2017

The company's CFP8 leverages several in-house component technologies, such as NeoPhotonics' 28-Gbaud electro-absorption modulated lasers (EMLs) and high speed PIN photodiodes. The 28-GBaud component platform also forms the basis of the company's current 100G LR4 modules, with ongoing component improvements. The company points to the recently announced EML with the driver integrated into the EML at the chip-on-carrier (CoC) level as an example (see "NeoPhotonics offers 28-GBaud EML with integrated driver for 100G, 200G, 400G").

"We believe our 400G PAM4 CFP8 solution will fulfill imminent market needs by leveraging the superior link performance of our high-performance EML lasers, while reducing power consumption through integration with technology leading CMOS PAM4 chipsets," said aid Tim Jenks, chairman and CEO of NeoPhotonics.

The CFP8 is expected to be among the first, if not the first, IEEE 802.3bs 400 Gigabit Ethernet pluggable optical transceiver on the market. Other pluggable options in the development stage include the QSFP-Double Density (QSFP-DD; see "Preliminary QSFP-DD MSA optical transceiver specification released") and the OSFP (see "OSFP MSA targets 400-Gbps optical transceiver module").

