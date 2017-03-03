Menara Networks/IPG Photonics Tunable CFP-ODB 100-Gbps DWDM Transceiver

The Menara Tunable CFP-ODB 100-Gbps DWDM transceiver operates across the full ITU C-Band at 50-GHz spacing, transparently supporting 100GbE as well as OTU-4 data rates. The host-side interface supports either a 100GbE CAUI or OTL-4.10 hand-off.

Mar 3rd, 2017
Using 4x28-Gbps interfaces with optical duobinary (ODB) modulation, the Menara Tunable CFP-ODB provides a more efficient means of transmission than other modulation techniques. Menara's Tunable CFP-ODB also incorporates Receiver Decision Threshold Control for improving OSNR and is fully MSA compliant and configurable via the standard MDIO interface. The MDIO interface provides access to digital diagnostics monitoring, PRBS generation, alarms, and loopback functionality. Coupled with the Menara Wave Master 100G Test System, configuration, test, and turn-up of DWDM links can be minimized. The Menara Tunable CFP-ODB is also compatible with the products of all major router vendors.

Judge's comments: "It is a solid product and the market demand is there."

