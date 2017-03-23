Nistica unveils FLEXBOX disaggregated ROADM node

Nistica, a subsidiary of Fujikura, used OFC 2017 to launch FLEXBOX, a disaggregated ROADM node for optical software defined network (SDN) applications. The company will use a customized black-box model to enable its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers to specify optical layer differentiators as well as tailor the software layer.

Built in 1RU form-factors, the FLEXBOX elements support broadcast-and-select and route-and-select architectures by integrating Nistica's grid-flexible wavelength selective switches (WSS) for the C and L bands. Gain-controlled optical amplification incorporated with the WSS enables a fully automated optical layer for carriers desiring hands-free operation using software control, Nistica asserts. Built on standardized SDN support of NETCONF and RESTCONF network management interfaces through YANG models, the elements will be fully compatible with the such emerging open optical system initiatives as OpenROADM and the Telecom Infrastructure Project (TIP), the company adds.

