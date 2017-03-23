Nistica unveils FLEXBOX disaggregated ROADM node

Nistica, a subsidiary of Fujikura, used OFC 2017 to launch FLEXBOX, a disaggregated ROADM node for optical software defined network (SDN) applications. The company will use a customized black-box model to enable its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers to specify optical layer differentiators as well as tailor the software layer.

Mar 23rd, 2017

Nistica, a subsidiary of Fujikura, used OFC 2017 to launch FLEXBOX, a disaggregated ROADM node for optical software defined network (SDN) applications. The company will use a customized black-box model to enable its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers to specify optical layer differentiators as well as tailor the software layer.

Built in 1RU form-factors, the FLEXBOX elements support broadcast-and-select and route-and-select architectures by integrating Nistica's grid-flexible wavelength selective switches (WSS) for the C and L bands. Gain-controlled optical amplification incorporated with the WSS enables a fully automated optical layer for carriers desiring hands-free operation using software control, Nistica asserts. Built on standardized SDN support of NETCONF and RESTCONF network management interfaces through YANG models, the elements will be fully compatible with the such emerging open optical system initiatives as OpenROADM and the Telecom Infrastructure Project (TIP), the company adds.

For related articles, visit the Network Design Topic Center.

For more information on high-speed transmission systems, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in Transport
Lw Acacia Cfp2
Transmission
Tencent pairs Acacia Communications’ CFP2-DCO with OPC-4 open line system
Stephen Hardy
Apr 23rd, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 04 Lwcolachino042319
Transmission
Blog: FEC in 100G networks and beyond
Apr 23rd, 2019
Lw I Stock 000019523840 Small
Transmission
Google, SubCom, to deploy space-division multiplexing on Dunant submarine cable
Stephen Hardy
Apr 10th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 04 Lweaplugfest040219
Transmission
Ethernet Alliance to hold third Higher Speed Networking Interoperability Plugfest this month
Stephen Hardy
Apr 2nd, 2019
Lw I Stock 000012168411 Medium
Network Automation
ONF, TIP to collaborate on open optical transport
Stephen Hardy
Apr 1st, 2019
Market Research
ROADM wavelength selective switch component sales $1.32 billion by 2025: Grand View Research
Stephen Hardy
Mar 21st, 2019
Optical Tech
OIF, Ethernet Alliance pair on FlexE demonstration at OFC 2019
Stephen Hardy
Mar 8th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 02 Lisa Huff
Transmission
Blog: Data Centers Are Driving the Entire Telecommunications Market
Feb 27th, 2019
Transport
Ciena touts WaveLogic 5 for 800-Gbps coherent transmission
Stephen Hardy
Feb 25th, 2019
DWDM & ROADM
M-net trials 500-Gbps via Nokia super coherent Photonic Service Engine 3 with probabilistic constellation shaping
Stephen Hardy
Feb 7th, 2019