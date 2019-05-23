XKL offers DarkStar inline amplifiers

XKL LLC has expanded its DarkStar line of optical transport systems with a new generation of amplifiers, integrated with the rest of the DarkStar family. The company says all of the inline amplifiers are Class 1M laser products, which simplifies deployment and management. They support a variety of application scenarios, including long haul, regional, and shorter applications.

The DarkStar line targets businesses that seek to create their own fiber-optic networks that offer network flexibility and minimal latency, but perhaps don't have significant optical networking expertise in-house. In this context, the inline amplifiers offer low noise figures, which make deployments safer for IT technicians while improving increased network efficiency.

"Network flexibility and amplification manageability continue to be a key requirement for our customers," explains Chad Lamb, chief systems architect for XKL. "By using XKL's DarkStar Inline Amplifiers, organizations are able to extend their metro and regional networks. Through a familiar router-like interface, and using standard protocols that easily integrate into network management schemes, our amplifiers are designed for agile transport requirements."

