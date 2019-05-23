XKL offers DarkStar inline amplifiers

XKL LLC has expanded its DarkStar line of optical transport systems with a new generation of amplifiers, integrated with the rest of the DarkStar family. The company says all of the inline amplifiers are Class 1M laser products, which simplifies deployment and management. They support a variety of application scenarios, including long haul, regional, and shorter applications.

Feb 7th, 2017

XKL LLC has expanded its DarkStar line of optical transport systems with a new generation of amplifiers, integrated with the rest of the DarkStar family. The company says all of the inline amplifiers are Class 1M laser products, which simplifies deployment and management. They support a variety of application scenarios, including long haul, regional, and shorter applications.

The DarkStar line targets businesses that seek to create their own fiber-optic networks that offer network flexibility and minimal latency, but perhaps don't have significant optical networking expertise in-house. In this context, the inline amplifiers offer low noise figures, which make deployments safer for IT technicians while improving increased network efficiency.

"Network flexibility and amplification manageability continue to be a key requirement for our customers," explains Chad Lamb, chief systems architect for XKL. "By using XKL's DarkStar Inline Amplifiers, organizations are able to extend their metro and regional networks. Through a familiar router-like interface, and using standard protocols that easily integrate into network management schemes, our amplifiers are designed for agile transport requirements."

For related articles, visit the Network Design Topic Center.

For more information on high-speed transmission systems and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in Transport
Lw I Stock 000019523840 Small
Transmission
Google, SubCom, to deploy space-division multiplexing on Dunant submarine cable
Apr 10th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 04 Lweaplugfest040219
Transmission
Ethernet Alliance to hold third Higher Speed Networking Interoperability Plugfest this month
Stephen Hardy
Apr 2nd, 2019
Lw I Stock 000012168411 Medium
Network Automation
ONF, TIP to collaborate on open optical transport
Stephen Hardy
Apr 1st, 2019
Market Research
ROADM wavelength selective switch component sales $1.32 billion by 2025: Grand View Research
Stephen Hardy
Mar 21st, 2019
Optical Tech
OIF, Ethernet Alliance pair on FlexE demonstration at OFC 2019
Stephen Hardy
Mar 8th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 02 Lisa Huff
Transmission
Blog: Data Centers Are Driving the Entire Telecommunications Market
Feb 27th, 2019
Transport
Ciena touts WaveLogic 5 for 800-Gbps coherent transmission
Stephen Hardy
Feb 25th, 2019
DWDM & ROADM
M-net trials 500-Gbps via Nokia super coherent Photonic Service Engine 3 with probabilistic constellation shaping
Stephen Hardy
Feb 7th, 2019
Network Automation
Arrcus ArcOS operating system to support 400-Gbps Tomahawk 3-based open network switch platforms
Jan 29th, 2019
Transport
Microchip, Acacia Communications tout OTN processor, coherent transmission module interoperability for FlexE at up to 600 Gbps
Stephen Hardy
Jan 24th, 2019