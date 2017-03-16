EXFO to preview 400-Gbps test capabilities

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO, TSX: EXF) says it will use OFC 2017 March 21-23 in Los Angeles to preview a new range of test capabilities for 400-Gbps applications in the lab, on the manufacturing floor, and in the field. The "test solution," as EXFO describes it, will address a wide range of 400-Gbps technologies, including 400 Gigabit Ethernet, Flex-E, OTUc4 and Flex-O, and CFP8 optical transceivers.

Mar 16th, 2017

The company isn't dropping many hints about what will be on display in Booth 2725 just yet. "EXFO is pleased to showcase our 400G test solution at OFC 2017," said Stephane Chabot, Vice-President Test and Measurement. "As the market moves to 400G in lab and field deployments, EXFO continues to extend our high-speed multiservice portfolio offering in response to the needs of network equipment manufacturers, data centers, and service providers. EXFO is committed to bringing advanced testing capabilities like our 400G testing solution to address our customers' challenges to speed up delivery of their services, increase revenue without compromising quality."

