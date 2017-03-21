VeEX demos 400GbE module for Multi-Protocol Analyzer

VeEX Inc. will demonstrate its MPM 400 Gigabit Ethernet test module for the re-designed 1U Multi-Protocol Analyzer (MPA) mainframe at OFC 2017 in Los Angeles this week. Equipped with a single CFP8 port, the module supports full bandwidth traffic generation, PCS and RS forward error correction (FEC) layer analysis, CFP health check, multi-lane unframed bit error rate test (BERT), and service disruption time measurements.

The test system is designed to scale and accommodate FlexE, FlexO, Optical Transport Network (OTN), and related applications as standards evolve and new requirements emerge. The mainframe will accommodate five modules.

According to Keith Cole, vice president of product marketing at VeEX, the MPA platform and its 10- and 100-Gbps modules have been proven with network equipment manufacturers globally; the new MPM offers interface familiarity for integration to 400 Gbps. "Our initial market focus is the developers and early adopters of 400-Gbps application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), CFP8 optics, transport/switching modules, and service delivery," added Cole.

