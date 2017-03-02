Aragon Photonics Labs, Yenista Optics partner for optical spectrum analysis

Fiber-optic test instrument developers Aragon Photonics and Yenista Optics announce that they will collaborate on the development and sale of high-resolution optical spectrum analysis equipment. The cooperation will begin with establishing interoperability between Aragon's BOSA100 optical spectrum analyzer and Yenista's T100S-HP tunable laser.

Overall, the companies will work together on next-generation technology, business development, sales, and customer support. The two see a pooling of expertise as beneficial to meet emerging requirements for high spectral resolution measurements that include polarization and phase information. They cite characterization of PAM4 transmissions for data centers and polarization-multiplexed QAM and PSK for metro and long-haul coherent transmission systems as example applications. The technology resulting from their combined efforts also will benefit the characterization of laser devices, particularly the measurement of side-mode spacing, SMSR, and chirp.

"At Aragon, we are thrilled to join forces with a great company such as Yenista in developing and promoting high-performance optical test equipment," said Asier Villafranca, CEO of Aragon. "We believe this cooperation will bring us a step further in the photonic test and measurement industry."

"This partnership is an important step for Yenista. It enables us to offer Hi-Res OSAs as well as classical OSAs to our customers," stated Michiel van der Keur, CEO of Yenista Optics, "Moreover, all customers that already own our laser can directly benefit from the interoperability with Aragon's BOSA100."

