ID Photonics offers optical spectrum analyzer for R&D, production use

Test and measurement instrument developer ID Photonics has announced commercial availability of an optical spectrum analyzer (OSA) for R&D and production test applications. The ID OSA features 312-MHz/2.5-pm spectral resolution across the C-Band and performs a scan with full resolution within 1 second.

The OSA features a rugged design without any moving optical elements. The system therefore does not require calibration, making it easily portable, ID Photonic says. The instrument stacks in standard half-size 19-inch racks with 1HE height for integration into test rigs.

The unit is controlled by a graphical user interface via USB or Ethernet. Automated scripts can be implemented by the SCPI style command interface.

"ID Photonics is dedicated to providing high-performance test instrumentation at an affordable price to our customers. The new ID OSA uniquely blends high-resolution spectral analysis capability with a fast scan rate in a rugged ultra-compact device at a very competitive price. This makes it an ideal choice for both production testing where reliability and compactness is key as well as demanding R&D applications by its paramount spectral resolution and dynamic range," said David Stahl, general manager of ID Photonics.

ID Photonics will display the unit in a live demonstration from March 21 to 23 at OFC 2017 in Los Angeles, Booth 2113.

