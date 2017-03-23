Coherent Solutions adds modules for MTP optical test platform

Coherent Solutions has released five new optical test modules for its MTP test platform for manufacturing and research and development applications. The company also has developed a smaller benchtop chassis version of the platform.

The new MTP modules include:

  • LaserBlade-DFB, a customizable DFB laser array
  • Multimode VOABlade, a multi-mode neutral density filter based VOA
  • terminating p PowerBlade, terminating type power meters with wide dynamic range or high sensitivity
  • o2eBlade, with high-bandwidth optical-to-electrical converters with AC or DC coupling
  • SLEDBlade, which provides various broadband optical sources.

The new modules combine with such prior MTP modules as a narrow linewidth tunable laser, variable optical attenuator (VOA) with constant output power mode, optical switches, in-line power meters, and polarization controller to enable the platform to support a wide variety of test requirements efficiently, Coherent Solutions says.

Meanwhile, the new MTPmini mainframe offers a two-module alternative to the larger, nine-module MTP1000. The MTPmini is equipped with a touch screen to enable standalone operation. It accepts both the new and previous MTP modules and can be run as a companion mainframe to the MTP1000 as testing requirements and applications demand.

The new MTP modules and MTPmini are commercially available immediately.

