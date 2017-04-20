Yenista Optics CTP10 tests photonic integrated circuits, other optical components

Yenista Optics says its CTP10 enables rapid testing of such passive optical components such as photonic integrated circuits (PICs) and wavelength-selective switches. The CTP10, which debuted at OFC 2017 in Los Angeles, can host as many as 10 hot-swappable modules.

Apr 20th, 2017
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2017 04 Lwyenista042017

The platform's embedded software aids test setup configuration, while the GUI clearly displays graphs and analysis results simultaneously on two external screens, Yenista adds.

Yenista has designed the CTP10 to perform heavy duty measurements in both R&D and production environments. It features a wavelength range from 1240 to 1680 nm and can test four devices independently at the same time. With the help of an external tunable laser, the platform supports insertion loss and return loss measurements with a dynamic range of 70 dB via a single wavelength scan. Meanwhile, the CTP10's power meters support accurate characterization of small ripple (0.1 mdBm/µs) and steep edges (>1 dB/µs) for high-end filters and micro-resonators with slopes of up to 10,000 dB/nm, Yenista says.

"With the CTP10 we have achieved an exponential increase in performance. The platform has an unprecedented capacity of handling and analyzing huge volumes of measurement data. It can host up to 60 power meters acquiring data at 1 Msps per power meter," said David Heard, Yenista's Sales Director.

The CTP10 will start shipping in the fourth quarter of this year, Yenista says.

