OptoTest releases initial module of OPL-CLX software suite

OptoTest Corp., which focuses on test instrumentation for research and development, lab, and production applications, has released the first module in its OPL-CLX software suite. The suite, targeted at the requirements of the optical cable production line, includes a test and measurement engine as well as modules for report generation, quality control statistics, and manager-level test configuration.

Apr 6th, 2017

with reference cable quality of importance to the repeatability, accuracy, and quality of test results, the suite offers ways to track the number of uses and length of use of each reference cable. Support of SQL databases enables storage of test results from all test stations to a single network location. Floor managers will be able to leverage the OPL-CLX software suite to track the progress of orders and view statistics and plot histograms of the data collected, OptoTest says.

For example, with reference cable quality of importance to the repeatability, accuracy, and quality of test results, the suite offers ways to track the number of uses and length of use of each reference cable. Support of SQL databases enables storage of test results from all test stations to a single network location. Floor managers will be able to leverage the OPL-CLX software suite to track the progress of orders and view statistics and plot histograms of the data collected, OptoTest says.

The software suite will support simplex, duplex, and bidirectional testing, as well as many foot pedals and bar code scanners, the company adds.

