JGR Optics unveils EOTS Environmental Optical Test System

JGR Optics Inc. has introduced the EOTS Environmental Optical Test System. The system leverages the same technology as the company's MS12 Return Loss Meter to provide a fully integrated approach to long-term insertion loss (IL) and return loss (RL) testing of optical components.

The EOTS is designed to enable easy and accurate verification of component compliance to Telcordia and Verizon FOC requirements. It features a capacity of up to 210 channels and will test both single-mode and multimode devices. JGR expects technicians to apply the EOTS Environmental Optical Test System to a broad range of fiber-optic network components.

"With the tremendous increase of fiber usage in data centers and in wireless front-haul networks and the continuous deployments of FTTH components worldwide, effective and reliable qualification of cable assemblies and passive components is more critical than ever. JGR's new EOTS Environmental Test System simplifies this process by providing a complete hardware, software, and training package to ensure reliable results through an intelligent and intuitive system," said Mark Berezny, senior product line manager at JGR Optics.

