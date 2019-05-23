Teledyne LeCroy adds SierraNet M328 for Ethernet, Fibre Channel fabric testing

Teledyne LeCroy has expanded its SierraNet family of test instruments with the SierraNet M328 Protocol Analysis system. The new test platform leverages the company's patented InFusion traffic impairment test and debug capabilities as well as analysis features to provide a fabric test environment for 25G, 50G, and 100G Ethernet and 32G/128G Fibre Channel interconnections.

The company sees the SierraNet M328 as particularly useful for interoperability System and Quality Assurance (SQA) test applications. For such requirements, the system can emulate various operating environments and systems configurations. And the InFusion "jammer" function provides real-time traffic impairment capabilities to stress any and all of the hardware and software components of the fabric under test (FUT).

"The SierraNet M328 is designed to approach the challenge of Ethernet and Fibre Channel traffic analysis with a unique understanding of the adaptations and peculiarities of testing and validating the high-speed fabric environment. The M328 leverages the success of the T328, where the hardware community greatly benefited from our passive probing technology, which enables visibility into advanced auto-negotiation and link training issues, and now validation teams have a comprehensive solution to complete their interoperability and SQA routines," asserted Teledyne LeCroy's Gerard Geary, vice president of network solutions.

