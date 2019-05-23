Yenista offers LAN WDM lasers for OSICS optical test platform

Yenista Optics has expanded its transmission laser product line for test applications with the OSICS DFB LANWDM modules. The modules are available in four wavelengths: 1295.56, 1300.05, 1304.58, and 1309.14 nm. Wavelength is temperature stabilized and the output power can be set up to 10 dBm, according to the company.

Feb 9th, 2017
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2017 02 Yenista Osics Dfb

Yenista Optics has expanded its transmission laser product line for test applications with the OSICS DFB LANWDM modules. The modules are available in four wavelengths: 1295.56, 1300.05, 1304.58, and 1309.14 nm. Wavelength is temperature stabilized and the output power can be set up to 10 dBm, according to the company.

The OSICS DFB LANWDM modules assist in the development and manufacturing of LAN WDM transceivers for LR and ER interconnect transmission using PAM4 for 100 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE), 200GbE, and 400GbE. The modules enable testing of such optical transceiver components as modulators, multiplexers, and receivers in both R&D and manufacturing. Yenista says the modules deliver repeatable measurements are repeatable thanks to wavelength and power stabilities of 5 pm and 0.01 dB respectively.

"The OSICS is a reliable platform for 24/7 operation and offers a wide variety of modules for configuring test benches in development and production environments," said Eric Schlafflang, product line manager of Yenista's OSICS platform. "For our customers testing silicon photonic PIC [photonic integrated circuit] devices, the four DFB LANWDM lasers are a cost-effective alternative to tunable lasers when only a limited tuning range is required."

Yenista will display the OSICS platform with the new DFB LANWDM modules at the PIC International Conference in Brussels on March 7 and 8, 2017.

For related articles, visit the Test and Measurement Topic Center.

For more information on test instruments and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in Design & Manufacturing
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 04 Lwanritsu041819
Design & Manufacturing
Anritsu Optical Spectrum Analyzer MS9740B targets 100G/400G optical module design and manufacture
Apr 18th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 04 Lwanritsu Mulder 040319
Design & Manufacturing
Donn Mulder named new president and CFO at Anritsu Co.
Stephen Hardy
Apr 3rd, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 03 Lwanritsu032119
Design & Manufacturing
Anritsu adds four-channel oscilloscope option for BERTWave MP2110A
Stephen Hardy
Mar 21st, 2019
Design & Manufacturing
Anritsu enhances MP1900A BER test capabilities for 400GbE transceiver, DSP verification
Stephen Hardy
Mar 14th, 2019
Mergers & Acquisitions
Luna Innovations buys General Photonics for $20 million
Stephen Hardy
Mar 5th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 02 Lwte020519
Transmission
TE Connectivity SFP56 and QSFP56 cable assemblies support 100G, 200G applications
Stephen Hardy
Feb 5th, 2019
Design & Manufacturing
MultiLane offers ML4035 400-Gbps cable test platform
Stephen Hardy
Jan 24th, 2019
Companies
Steve Person promoted to vice president of engineering at Bristol Instruments
Stephen Hardy
Jan 7th, 2019
High-Speed Networks
Entry deadline for Lightwave Innovation Reviews is November 9
Stephen Hardy
Oct 22nd, 2018
Content Dam Lw Article 2018 10 Lwveex101818
Design & Manufacturing
VeEX unveils RXT-6400 module for handheld test of 400 Gigabit Ethernet
Stephen Hardy
Oct 18th, 2018