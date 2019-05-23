Yenista offers LAN WDM lasers for OSICS optical test platform

Yenista Optics has expanded its transmission laser product line for test applications with the OSICS DFB LANWDM modules. The modules are available in four wavelengths: 1295.56, 1300.05, 1304.58, and 1309.14 nm. Wavelength is temperature stabilized and the output power can be set up to 10 dBm, according to the company.

The OSICS DFB LANWDM modules assist in the development and manufacturing of LAN WDM transceivers for LR and ER interconnect transmission using PAM4 for 100 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE), 200GbE, and 400GbE. The modules enable testing of such optical transceiver components as modulators, multiplexers, and receivers in both R&D and manufacturing. Yenista says the modules deliver repeatable measurements are repeatable thanks to wavelength and power stabilities of 5 pm and 0.01 dB respectively.

"The OSICS is a reliable platform for 24/7 operation and offers a wide variety of modules for configuring test benches in development and production environments," said Eric Schlafflang, product line manager of Yenista's OSICS platform. "For our customers testing silicon photonic PIC [photonic integrated circuit] devices, the four DFB LANWDM lasers are a cost-effective alternative to tunable lasers when only a limited tuning range is required."

Yenista will display the OSICS platform with the new DFB LANWDM modules at the PIC International Conference in Brussels on March 7 and 8, 2017.

For related articles, visit the Test and Measurement Topic Center.

For more information on test instruments and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.