Viavi touts ONT-600 400G tester success

In a sign of the growing interest in 400-Gbps optical communications, Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) says it has delivered its ONT-600 400G tester to a wide range of companies across the optical communications spectrum. Customers who have bought the platform include both technology developers and service providers.

AuthorStephen Hardy
Feb 7th, 2017

In a sign of the growing interest in 400-Gbps optical communications, Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) says it has delivered its ONT-600 400G tester to a wide range of companies across the optical communications spectrum. Customers who have bought the platform include both technology developers and service providers.

Viavi introduced the ONT-600 in 2011, primarily with an eye toward 100-Gbps test requirements (see "JDSU offers ONT-600 Multi-Port Test Module"). The company subsequently added 400-Gbps capabilities, which it demonstrated last September at ECOC 2016 in Dusseldorf, Germany (see "Viavi, Ixia demo 400 Gigabit Ethernet test system with forward error correction"). The demonstration involved what some have described as the first public demonstration of a working 400 Gigabit Ethernet transmission via a CFP8 optical module. The new features include support of forward error correction and PAM4 modulation.

The company now says that it has shipped the 400G-enabled ONT-600 to a wide variety of customers, some of whom Viavi has had to describe in general terms due to customer confidentiality concerns. They include:

  • ORIX Rentec, Japan's first test and measurement instrument rental company
  • A Tier 1 U.S. telecommunications carrier that offers wireless, wireline, and converged services
  • A global manufacturer of fixed and wireless network equipment for carriers, enterprises, and cloud service providers
  • A U.S.-based manufacturer of optical network infrastructure
  • An optical modules and subsystems vendor
  • A provider of high-speed analog semiconductors for the communications and computing markets.

In addition to its current capabilities, the ONT-600 will be able to scale to meet such future applications and requirements as FlexE (Flex Ethernet), FlexO, and 400G OTN, according to Dr. Paul Brooks, 400G technology lead at Viavi.

For related articles, visit the Test and Measurement Topic Center.

For more information on test equipment and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in Design & Manufacturing
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 04 Lwanritsu041819
Design & Manufacturing
Anritsu Optical Spectrum Analyzer MS9740B targets 100G/400G optical module design and manufacture
Apr 18th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 04 Lwanritsu Mulder 040319
Design & Manufacturing
Donn Mulder named new president and CFO at Anritsu Co.
Stephen Hardy
Apr 3rd, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 03 Lwanritsu032119
Design & Manufacturing
Anritsu adds four-channel oscilloscope option for BERTWave MP2110A
Stephen Hardy
Mar 21st, 2019
Design & Manufacturing
Anritsu enhances MP1900A BER test capabilities for 400GbE transceiver, DSP verification
Stephen Hardy
Mar 14th, 2019
Mergers & Acquisitions
Luna Innovations buys General Photonics for $20 million
Stephen Hardy
Mar 5th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 02 Lwte020519
Transmission
TE Connectivity SFP56 and QSFP56 cable assemblies support 100G, 200G applications
Stephen Hardy
Feb 5th, 2019
Design & Manufacturing
MultiLane offers ML4035 400-Gbps cable test platform
Stephen Hardy
Jan 24th, 2019
Companies
Steve Person promoted to vice president of engineering at Bristol Instruments
Stephen Hardy
Jan 7th, 2019
High-Speed Networks
Entry deadline for Lightwave Innovation Reviews is November 9
Stephen Hardy
Oct 22nd, 2018
Content Dam Lw Article 2018 10 Lwveex101818
Design & Manufacturing
VeEX unveils RXT-6400 module for handheld test of 400 Gigabit Ethernet
Stephen Hardy
Oct 18th, 2018